Multiple people killed in southern Indiana plane crash

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Multiple people died when a plane crashed near Borden, Indiana, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said.
The plane crashed in a heavily-wooded area in the 2300 block of Crone Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to Indiana State Police.
Noel said the aircraft was small and designed to carry fewer than 10 passengers. It is believed the plane took off from Clark County Regional Airport and was headed to Chicago Midway Airport.
A statement by the Federal Aviation Administration indicated three people were aboard the plane, which was a Cessna Citation C525 private jet.
No survivors have been located.
A woman who lives near the crash site told WAVE 3 News' Sara Rivest
“My first thought was that we are getting bombed because our whole house it just sounded like something dropped, and our whole house just shook," Breanna Beswick said. “We walked outside, and we didn’t see anything, and our neighbors didn’t see anything either. It’s just scary to think that there’s families out there who just lost somebody.”
The names of the victims have not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
