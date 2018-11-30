A mild Friday followed by a First Alert Saturday with rainfall expected through the afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - While the day has not been overly wet, as anticipated, there could still be a couple of light spotty showers around tonight with evening temperatures in the 50s and overnight lows only falling back to the upper 40s.
A First Alert Day has been declared to start the weekend. Rain still appears likely on Saturday with afternoon readings in the lower 60s. The timing looks to bring rain in during the early afternoon hours (moving in from SW to NE) with the morning mainly dry. By the evening, data suggests that the rain begins to retreat to the west, lingering in the mountains and foothills for a few more hours but become more patchy East of there. So, the ACC Championship football game could still be impacted, but at this time it doesn't look like it will be a wash-out.
The models are suggesting a nice drying trend for Sunday and with warm air flooding in behind Saturday’s front, Charlotte could challenge its record high of 76° set back in 1991. Talk about a crazy temperature turn-around! There’s just a small chance for an early shower Sunday morning and as the front actually pushes east during the day, there could be a thunderstorm south / east of I-85 Sunday afternoon.
Mixed clouds and sun are expected Monday, with temperatures remaining above average – in the upper 60s – before we start to cool back off to the 50s on Tuesday and 40s by mid-late week.
Hope you have a great weekend!
