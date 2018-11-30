A mild Friday followed by a First Alert Saturday with rainfall expected through the afternoon

A First Alert Day has been declared to start the weekend. Rain still appears likely on Saturday with afternoon readings in the lower 60s. The timing looks to bring rain in during the early afternoon hours (moving in from SW to NE) with the morning mainly dry. By the evening, data suggests that the rain begins to retreat to the west, lingering in the mountains and foothills for a few more hours but become more patchy East of there. So, the ACC Championship football game could still be impacted, but at this time it doesn't look like it will be a wash-out.