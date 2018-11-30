Local doctor answers - will CBD users fail a drug test?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With legal CBD products growing in popularity, many are asking if they will make users fail a drug test.
CBD is a popular strain of medical marijuana that cannot get users high. It is being sold by shops in the Charlotte area, including LA Vapes.
Store Clerks there say they get the most questions about their CBD products, particularly about drug test results.
“Daily,” Johnny Benitez says. “They ask us about it daily.”
Benitez says personally, before this job, his old one drug tested. During that time, he would use CBD oil for vaping.
“It didn’t show up on a drug test for me,” he says. “And I vape like it’s going out of style.”
Novant Medical Director Charles Bregier says even that frequent of use won’t hurt chances for a job or new school, whether it’s the kind you smoke, candy you eat, even a CBD bath bomb.
“The tests that are done to test for drug testing are so sophisticated and specific, that they differentiate between THC and CBD,” he says.
THC is the ingredient is in the illegal stuff – marijuana that gets you high. That, will of course, fail a drug test.
But CBD alone is legal, and is meant for just the mellow feeling.
Doctor Bregier says in the lab, drug testing is done in two parts. If used in extreme quantities, CBD may show up on the first part, but never the second.
“They do further testing,” he says. “It comes out negative, it gets reported out as a negative test.”
He says CBD has never made a final result positive.
“Even if teenagers may try to convince their parents otherwise,” he says.
