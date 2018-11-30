Jimmy Fallon comes to aid of NC family whose home was damaged by Matthew, Florence

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton family whose home was damaged by hurricanes Matthew and Florence are going to rebuild, thanks to some help from Jimmy Fallon.
This week, the “Tonight Show” host surprised the McArthur family, who were in the audience, by telling them The Home Depot Foundation would be redoing their whole house, from the roof to the furnace, a press release stated.
Additionally, a designer will be brought in to renovate the home and provide all new furniture.
Watch the clip of Fallon surprising the family below:
