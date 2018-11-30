Fraud investigation in 9th District race ongoing, certification in limbo

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The outcome of the hotly-contested 9th District congressional race in North Carolina has yet to be certified by the North Carolina State Board of Elections, and as of Friday, there’s no word when that certification may come.
The NCSBOE held a meeting on Friday morning that began at 10:00 am. The board went into closed session immediately following the start of the meeting, and remained in closed session for just under three hours.
When the board reconvened in open session, committee member Josh Malcolm made a motion to hold an evidentiary hearing in the race “in light of numerous irregularities and concerns of absentee ballots” to “ensure election is without taint of fraud or corruption.” Hearing to happen before December 21.
The motion passed 7-2.
Republican Mark Harris finished the race with a 905 vote margin of victory over Democrat Dan McCready. Citing evidence of voting irregularities in Bladen and Robeson counties, the NCSBOE voted unanimously not to certify the results until an investigation could be completed.
The state board consists of 4 Republicans, 4 Democrats, and one unaffiliated member.
State elections officials want to know if hundreds of absentee ballots may have been destroyed, improperly filled out, or not turned in.
The board has been collecting sworn affidavits from voters in Bladen and Robeson who say people came to their doors to collect absentee ballots.
The state’s highest ranking Republican says Democrats are trying to steal the election.
“There are simply not enough absentee ballots in question to change the result," said Robin Hayes, Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party. “Democrats are throwing everything, including the kitchen sink, at the wall to try and steal an election.”
In a Facebook post, McCready said it was important to investigate the process.
“I was as shocked as anyone to see the State Elections Board, in an unprecedented bipartisan 9-0 decision, delay certification of our election results," McCready wrote. "Our democracy depends on fair elections.”
North Carolina’s Board of Elections does have the power to conduct investigations and to subpoena witnesses, and can hold off on certifying the results until the investigation is complete.
The new congress is scheduled to be seated on January 3, 2019.
