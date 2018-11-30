Fort Mill police make arrest in connection with string of local burglaries

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - The Fort Mill Police Department has announced that it made an arrest in connection with a series of burglaries that took place in the area from March to October 2018.
Jonathan Maurice Lee, 31, was arrested on Nov. 30 by police after 29 warrants were issued for his arrest. These warrants were authorized following an intensive investigation by the Fort Mill Police Department into a number of residential burglary and theft incidents in and around the community.
Police believe that Lee was specifically involved with burglaries at the Kingsley Apartments at Hwy. 160, Legacy Apartments on Pleasant Rd. and the Berkshire Apartments on Springfield Pkwy.
Lee is currently in custody at the York County Detention Center.
