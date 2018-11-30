El Nino teases as Southwestern US remains in drought

A pair of snow plows operate at the Northstar California Resort Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Truckee, Calif. More than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow has fallen at some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno reported more than 2 feet (61 cm) of snow was recorded on the ridgetops early Thursday in the southern Sierra south of the mountain lake where as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) is possible by the weekend. The first of a series of storms moving into the Sierra dropped 13 inches (33 cm) at Northstar. (Northstar California Resort via AP)