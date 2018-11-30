Crash closes portion of I-85 S in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Lanes are closed at portions of I-85 South near the University Area and Harris Blvd on Friday afternoon following a vehicular accident that occurred around 4:00 p.m.
The accident occurred near mile marker 43 and one person was reported with serious injuries and transported to CMC.
Officials expect to be on the scene until around 9:07 p.m. Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes during this time.
No further information has been released at this point.
