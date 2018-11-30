CMPD announce arrest in September sexual assault case

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD has announced that they have made an arrest after a months-long investigation by their Sexual Assault Unit into a case that began at a gas station on Lawyers Rd.
Lajames Arterian Ross, 24, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree kidnapping and one count each for first degree rape and first degree sexual offense. Ross was arrested in Lancaster, SC, with the assistance of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office CAT Team.
On Sept. 14, Officers were dispatched to a sexual assault call on an early Friday morning. A female victim stated that she had been approached by an unknown man at the gas station who entered her car and forced her to drive off before displayed a weapon and sexually assaulting her.
Police continued to investigate leads involved with the case and eventually were able to connect Ross with this assault as well as a prior assault that had occurred earlier on the same day.
Ross is currently waiting to be extradited back to North Carolina and placed in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
