City of Salisbury: Empire Hotel project moving forward

“The Empire Historic Tax Credit process took longer than expected for several reasons,” said Britt Weaver, BPI partner. “First, the project is actually three separate buildings that make up the ‘Empire block.’ This results in three separate historic preservation applications. Second, historic preservation tax credits typically address exterior property features such as facades and windows. The Empire project also has interior historic preservation constraints. These include preserving the mezzanine and staircase in the former Montgomery Ward department store and maintaining the former hotel hallways. These design constraints required project concept redesigns resulting in added time to the project.”