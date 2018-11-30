Arrest made in connection with September homicide case

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Cleveland County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a man believed to be connected with a homicide case that occurred this past September.
Cordell Marquis Yates, 35, was arrested on Nov. 29 after investigators, with the help of the US Marshals Service and CMPD, located him at the Woodfield Garden Apartment Complex on Village Green Dr. in Charlotte.
Investigators had spent months attempting to locate Yates who was already a wanted fugitive when they believe he murdered his brother, Anthony Kiffone Charles, on Sept. 1.
Yates attempted to escape when confronted by officers and jumped off a third floor balcony to get away but was arrested upon landing. Yates was transported to a hospital for medical attention and was transported following treatment to the Cleveland County Detention Center where he is being held for first degree murder.
