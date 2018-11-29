2-year-old shot in Chesterfield County

CHERAW, SC (WBTV) - A 2-year-old boy was shot in Chesterfield County on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened on Cleveland Street in Cheraw, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks.
Brooks described the boy’s condition as “very serious," to our sister station, WMBF News. There’s no word on how the little boy was shot.
Sky3 was over the scene, where a mobile home park appeared to be blocked off with crime tape.
Deputies are executing a search warrant at a home in the area, according to WMBF. No names have been released.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.