World class bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis on Saturday and Sunday

Why would anyone choose bonsai as their hobby? It is a mix of sculpture and gardening. Trees get better as you work on them, so patience is a virtue. Bonsai are normal trees that are styled by wiring their branches to create an image of an old tree, and they are kept small by root pruning. These trees could grow in your yard to full size if allowed to. Only tropical bonsai (like figs) can be kept inside; most bonsai must be kept outdoors to survive. The art of bonsai is to make these trees appear to be miniature old trees. On display at the show: great individual trees as well as groupings of trees that will remind you of past hikes in the forest.