Woman uses Confederate flag, noose to show burden of racism

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Tuesday, the day of a historic election in Mississippi, a woman received a lot of attention for teaching her grandson what she calls a valuable lesson.
Claudia Bivins invited her 8-year-old-grandson to the polls on Election Day in an attempt to teach him about the importance of voting and about the history of voter suppression.
“I saw it as an absolute opportunity to teach him some things that I would love for him to be able to teach his children,” said Bivins.
What she had on caught many by surprise. She wore a Confederate flag on her shoulders along with a red noose while voting.
“The flag was draped over my shoulders representing the burden that racism places on my shoulders and if my shoulders are burdened down, everybody else’s are burdened down too,” Bivins said.
Afterwards, she took the Confederate flag and laid it across the grave of late civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer, who was killed in his Hattiesburg home by members of the KKK for trying to fight for black voting rights in the 1960s.
“The laying down of the flag represented laying down the past. Let it die, kill it from the root,” said Bivins.
Bivins said her actions were spontaneous when laying down the flag. She added that she didn’t suspect it would have a negative impact on the family.
“I have so much respect for that family and I would never intentionally cause them any type of grief," she said. “They went through too much.”
Dennis Dahmer, the son of the late civil rights leader, said he gets her message and thinks it was important that she shared it.
“We want it made quite clearly that we support what that lady did, okay?" Dennis said. “The only part that we had a problem with her actually doing is putting the flag on the grave.”
Dahmer said communication with the family beforehand could’ve prevented any misunderstanding.
“If she would’ve contacted us, we would’ve told her we didn’t want her to do that and I believe she would not have done it,” Dahmer said.
He said he’s glad to see someone who values his father’s cause.
“I believe she was making a statement," Dahmer said. “I think she sees my father’s death as being part of the suppression that that flag represents.”
He added that he would like to see her continue her fight to educate young voters and eradicate voter suppression in the state of Mississippi.
“We commend the lady," Dahmer said. “We hope she continues to speak out about how she feels about things and I look forward to having the opportunity to meet her one day in person.”
