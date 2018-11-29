Winthrop rallies late to beat Tennessee Tech 82-70

Winthrop trailed 40-33 at the break and 49-37 early in the second half but Raivis Scerbinskis sank a 3-pointer after that to spark a 22-5 run that included another 3 by Scerbinskis and two by Broman to take a 59-54 lead with 9:22 to play. Anumba and Smith drained a 3-pointer apiece in the stretch to help push it to 78-65 with 1:16 remaining.