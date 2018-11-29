Warming trend continues, bringing a chance for rain over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Although we started out this morning again in the frigid 20s, more of a south breeze this afternoon has sent temps back into the 40s & 50s, much more seasonable. The sunshine has also prevailed with high pressure in control.
Tonight and Friday will bring more clouds and a slight chance for a shower or two as a warm front tries to pull northward through the region. It won’t be nearly so cold tonight with low temperatures close to 40° and afternoon readings Friday will warm further, topping out around 60°. Shower coverage Friday holds around 30% so the day is more cloudy than wet.
The next real rain chance will arrive as we start the weekend. Rain still appears likely during the second half of Saturday with afternoon readings in the low 60s. The rain doesn’t look to be terribly heavy, but there could be a few thunder rumbles Saturday afternoon and some rain may, in fact, linger through the evening hours and so the ACC Championship football game could be impacted.
A nice drying trend will follow for Sunday and with warm air flooding in behind Saturday’s front, Charlotte could challenge its record high of 76° set back in 1991. Talk about a crazy temperature turn-around!
A new change to the forecast is that latest data suggests dry weather holds for Monday and Tuesday, with progressively cooler temps making their come-back as we progress through the first week of December.
- Lyndsay Tapases
