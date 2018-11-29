Temperatures rise, rain chances increase this weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re waking up to readings in the 20s again, but it’s not quite as cold as yesterday morning. And the good news is that today starts a warming trend that could push us close to record high temperatures over the weekend.
With fading high pressure still in control of our weather, today will bring mostly sunny skies with afternoon readings inching up into the middle 50s. Tonight and Friday will bring more clouds and a slight chance for a shower or two as a warm front tries to pull northward through the region. It won’t be nearly so cold tonight with low temperatures close to 40° and afternoon readings Friday will warm further, topping out in the lower 60s.
The next real rain chance will arrive as we start the weekend. Rain still appears likely on Saturday with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s. The rain doesn’t look to be terribly heavy, but there could be a few thunder rumbles Saturday afternoon and some rain may, in fact, linger through the evening hours and so the ACC Championship football game could be impacted.
The models are suggesting a nice drying trend for Sunday and with warm air flooding in behind Saturday’s front, Charlotte could challenge its record high of 76° set back in 1991. Talk about a crazy temperature turn-around!
Another round of rain could be possible for the WBTV viewing area Sunday night into Monday, with temperatures remaining above average – in the upper 60s - on Monday.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.