Storyteller and podcast producer Warren Smith to speak at Rowan Chamber event

Smith is Vice President-Mission Advancement for the Colson Center for Christian Worldview. He also hosts the weekly podcast “Listening In,” a long-form interview program heard by tens of thousands of subscribers each week. Prior to joining the Colson Center, he was Vice President of WORLD News Group. Before transitioning to a career in ministry, he spent more than 20 years in the corporate world, including seven years as the Marketing Director for a major division of PricewaterhouseCoopers, the global accounting and consulting firm.