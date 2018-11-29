Storyteller and podcast producer Warren Smith to speak at Rowan Chamber event

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Warren Cole Smith will speak at the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., Dec. 13, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road). The title of his speech is: “How to Create a Thriving Community”.
The Rowan not-for-profit organizations and Healthy Rowan are the sponsors of this month’s PIP.
Smith is Vice President-Mission Advancement for the Colson Center for Christian Worldview. He also hosts the weekly podcast “Listening In,” a long-form interview program heard by tens of thousands of subscribers each week. Prior to joining the Colson Center, he was Vice President of WORLD News Group. Before transitioning to a career in ministry, he spent more than 20 years in the corporate world, including seven years as the Marketing Director for a major division of PricewaterhouseCoopers, the global accounting and consulting firm.
He honed his story-telling skills by writing outdoor and adventure stories – both fiction and non-fiction – for such magazines as Alaska, High Country, High Adventure, and Sports Afield. He has written, co-written, or edited more than 10 books, including Restoring All Things: God’s Audacious Plan To Change The World Through Everyday People.
The remaining 2018-19 PIP speakers include:
- Jan. 17 - 2019 Economic Outlook Speaker, Sponsor: Wells Fargo Bank
- Feb. 21 - State Legislative Breakfast
- March 21 - Salute to Agri-business
- April 18 – Lisa Finaldi, sponsored by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- May 16 - Laura Hamilton, “Why are you Looking for the Wizard”, Leadership Rowan Class #26 Graduation
Please join us for this upcoming breakfast. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Dec. 11 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 orinfo@rowanchamber.com
