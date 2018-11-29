Rowan Public Library to host RoBoJo Holiday Show and other seasonal programs

Through Dec. 18, patrons can visit any RPL branch and craft their cards. Pre-printed holiday cards, blank cardstock, and crafting supplies are on hand, though patrons can also bring their own materials or even submit already-completed cards. Patrons can specify where their cards are delivered – whether to current service members in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, or Coast Guard or to veterans at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center. Cards submitted before Nov. 7 were distributed internationally and those collected before Dec. 10 will be delivered Stateside. All cards submitted between Dec. 11 and 18 will be delivered to the VAMC.