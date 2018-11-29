Rowan Public Library to host RoBoJo Holiday Show and other seasonal programs

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - RoBoJo Theatre Troupe returns to Rowan Public Library on Saturday, December 1st, for the 21st annual presentation of the RoBoJo Holiday Show.
The one-time-only show begins at 2 pm in Stanback Auditorium at RPL Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury. Doors will open at 1:30 pm. Admission is free.
A group of talented local actors and staff, including Headquarters children’s associate Robert Jones – known to many as “Mr. Robert” will perform. The hour-long variety show includes skits, songs, readers theater, and audience participation.
Favorite children’s books will come to life in hilarious and often spontaneous fashion. The skit, “Santa Visits the Moes” has had everyone laughing in the aisles in years past. This year, “12 Days of Christmas” returns as well as “Santa Duck,” “Claude the Dog,” “Miss Wishy-Washy’s Christmas” and more. Corny jokes, funny limericks, and adorable puppets add to the show.
All ages will enjoy the RoBoJo Holiday Show. “This program is a celebration of all that is good during the holiday season,” said Jones. “Adults as well as children are encouraged to attend.”
Along with RoBoJo’s special performance, RPL has a variety of holiday programs planned. “Cards for a Cause,” now in its fourth year, offers patrons the opportunity to spread some cheer and send holiday cards to current and former service members in the United States Armed Forces. All RPL branches – Headquarters (Salisbury), South Rowan Regional (China Grove), and East Branch (Rockwell) – are participating in this program.
Through Dec. 18, patrons can visit any RPL branch and craft their cards. Pre-printed holiday cards, blank cardstock, and crafting supplies are on hand, though patrons can also bring their own materials or even submit already-completed cards. Patrons can specify where their cards are delivered – whether to current service members in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, or Coast Guard or to veterans at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center. Cards submitted before Nov. 7 were distributed internationally and those collected before Dec. 10 will be delivered Stateside. All cards submitted between Dec. 11 and 18 will be delivered to the VAMC.
Last year, RPL patrons produced over 1,300 “Cards for a Cause.” Tammie Foster, program coordinator and East children’s associate, hopes to exceed 1,500 cards this year. RPL staff sort the cards and arrange delivery to their respective recruiting offices; the offices will then forward the cards on to service members.
The cards are a bright spot for service members. Senior Chief Yeoman Gerald Carman, YNCS, of the US Coast Guard Recruiting Office in Greensboro emphasized that “[the program] really, really does make a difference.”
“Last year, we sent them to our members going through boot camp,” Carman said. “It is a wonderful reminder during a difficult time as to why they’re serving, and the cards light a fire in their hearts to continue on.”
Each RPL branch is also hosting a special holiday children’s program featuring magician and storyteller Steve Somers of Amazing Teacher. Somers will perform his “Arctic Express” show at East (Rockwell) and South (China Grove). Children are invited to a magical ride on the Artic Express, where they will learn about winter holiday traditions from around the world. Somers’ presentation, a mix of storytelling and illusions, teaches the importance of respect, the spirit of giving, and the magic of sharing. Snowball Bunny, a live rabbit, will also make an appearance. East’s holiday program will be on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to Noon and South’s on Tuesday, Dec. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
At Headquarters (Salisbury), on Thursday, Dec. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to Noon, Somers will perform “Jingle Bell Magic,” featuring magic tricks, storytelling, and music. Witness a snowball come to life, listen to the enchanting tale of Ernie the Elf, and meet Snowball Bunny.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with the children in attendance after each branch’s show. Light refreshments will also be served.
If you’re in the mood for some holiday films, East Branch (Rockwell) has two planned for December. The next installment of the Classic Cinema Series, shown at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, features the 1945 classic comedy “Christmas in Connecticut.” This unrated film stars Barbara Stanwyck and has a 101 minute runtime. Though the Classic Cinema series is part of Adult Outreach Services and is designed for retired individuals, all ages are welcome. On Friday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m., East will show “The Star” (2017); all ages are welcome.
To learn more about RPL’s programs and resources, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.
