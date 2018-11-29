Missing 13-year-old girl last seen near Cleveland Co., vehicle of interest being sought

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The FBI and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.
Aubrey Joelle Acree, 13, was reported missing on November 26 after she was last seen near Harris Henrietta Road in Mooresboro, which is in Rutherford County near Cleveland County.
A vehicle of interest - a white Subaru between 2005 and 2007 - is being sought in connection with Acree's disappearance.
Acree is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'3" tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, leopard-colored pants and Converse shoes.
Anyone who sees Acree or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherford County Communications Center at 828-287-6074, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embessy or Consulate.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.