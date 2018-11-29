Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office charge individual for felony financial crimes

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested an individual and charged him with two felonies related to the theft of financial property.
William David Brenes, 18, of Lincolnton has been charged with felony financial card theft and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
Brenes was charged after an acquaintance was able to identify his identity on surveillance camera footage that showed him attempting to make a withdrawal from the victim’s account.
Brenes will appear in front of the Lincoln County District Court on Friday, Nov. 30.
