Lane closures coming to I-85 in Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - As work continues on the Interstate 85 widening project in Cabarrus County, N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews are preparing to open up additional lanes in both directions between mile markers 55 and 63. Bridge work is also ongoing at the Dale Earnhardt Boulevard overpass, requiring lane closures.
Starting Thursday at 9 p.m., crews will close the right lane on I-85 North from mile marker 58 to 60. All northbound lanes will close at midnight. Motorists will be detoured from exit 58 to U.S. 29 to Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, before returning to I-85 North. All lanes will open by 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30.
Contractor Blythe Construction also is planning to have four lanes open to traffic on I-85 South from exit 63 to 55 in the project limits on Friday morning, and on I-85 North by Saturday morning, Dec. 1.
The department is adding four travel lanes (two in each direction) to an 8-mile stretch of I-85 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties to improve traffic flow. The project also involves replacing and rebuilding several bridges over I-85 to meet current design requirements and eliminate substandard clearances.
The project will complete the expansion of I-85 through those two counties. Without these improvements, traffic volumes are predicted to increase each year and exceed roadway capacity by 2035.
DOT says drivers should pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, follow posted detours, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.
