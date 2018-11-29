Federal convictions, arrests tied to Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Several people were indicted on federal drug charges in Rowan County Wednesday.
Eddy Peralta faces charges of distribution of methamphetamine. Alfredo Vello is charged with distribution of methamphetamine and illegal re-entry into the Untied States. Rodolfo Vargas-Bentiez was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegal re-entry into the United States.
Curtis Cowan faces charges of distribution of heroin. All suspects were placed in federal custody awaiting further adjudication.
Dwayne Means was sentenced to an active federal prison sentence of 54 months for federal firearms violations. The case was tied to a December 2016 investigation and arrest involving members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation’s Unit.
