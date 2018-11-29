Arrest made in 1995 sex assault case

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in a sexual assault case from 1995, CMPD announced Thursday.
Christopher Lynn McNear, 52, has been charged with first degree rape and first degree kidnapping after being connected through DNA evidence to a July 1995 assault.
The assault happened on N. Tryon St. as a 17-year-old victim was walking home from work. Police say the suspect grabbed the teen and held a knife to her body before forcing her behind a business in the 4800 block of N. Tryon St., where he sexually assaulted her.
The victim was treated at a local hospital and a sexual assault kit was tested. This kit allowed officers to connect McNear to the crime over two decades later with the support of a federal grant offered to CMPD.
McNear has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently a registered sex offender.
Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
