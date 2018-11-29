Charlotte business cancels Lake Norman expansion due to I-77 tolls

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - I-77 congestion may be causing more than bumper-to-bumper traffic - it may be causing trouble for the economies of areas along the highway.
“There’s nothing good for the people of that area, and it’s not good for business,” Charlotte business owner Randolph James says.
James is looking to expand his local boutique Magnolia Emporium, from its original spot in South End Charlotte. He was looking toward Lake Norman.
“We’ve looked at about a dozen properties over the last two years,” he says. “Trying to find the one that was just perfect for us.”
He says he found two in that area, and there was a plan. But now he’s announcing – it’s all cancelled.
“I don’t want to be stuck two hours in traffic,” he says. “And I’m not going to pay 20 dollars from here to Mooresville and back. It’s absolutely insane.”
Trouble with traffic along the I-77 corridor with no end in sight is what James says is the only reason to cancel his plan to bring business that way.
“The risk has to make financial sense,” he says. “And because of this toll road, and the problems that it’s creating, it does not make sense for us to be there now.”
It’s a problem the Lake Norman Chamber is facing, as the only thoroughfare through the area is becoming bad for business.
“The toll roads are not going to solve congestion,” Lake Norman Chamber President Bill Russell says. “As a matter of fact, it’s going to guarantee congestion.”
Russell says some businesses have had vendors stop coming through the area, for fear of trucks getting stuck in the bumper-to-bumper traffic. He says it’s a problem that should be considered by surrounding cities, too.
“When you clog one artery of the heart, the whole body dies,” he says. “And if we don’t fix that problem out there with I-77, the whole Charlotte economy is going to suffer and die because of that.”
James says he is turning his attention now to Monroe and Rock Hill, growing areas where he sees other business booming.
“I don’t really want to look at anything on I-77,” he says. “For right now I just think it’s a bad move.”
The Lake Norman Chamber says it continues to support the idea to finish construction, have the state buy out the project from private company Cintra, and bring the planned toll lanes down from two to one.
