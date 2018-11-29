Carolina Panthers look to get back on track against Tampa Bay

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Despite suffering three losses in a row, Cam Newton feels he is on track to have his best season yet.
“I feel like I’m playing the best football of my career. Straight up,” Newton said. “I don’t want to sound like that, but I know my worth. I know who I am, you know what I’m saying? I really could care less what another person thinks. Wholeheartedly.”
Numbers don’t lie, and the stats back up Newton’s thoughts. As of Sunday, Newton is completing 69.6 percent of his passes with 22 touchdown passes. Newton’s passer rating on the season is 103.7, and he’s thrown at least two touchdowns in 10 consecutive games.
Newton is on pace to set career highs in numerous categories, but regardless of the stats and records broken, none of it matters to Newton if the team isn’t winning.
The Panthers will look to get back in the win column this Sunday against Tampa Bay.
