A bit warmer - and possibly wetter - ending to the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Who is ready for a warming trend? After yet another day with highs failing to reach 50°, tonight will be another cold one… just not AS cold as Wednesday morning’s low of 21°!
Thursday starts off with lows in the mid 20s, not a huge jump just yet. We will make a little more progress in the afternoon though. With sunny skies, highs will get back to the mid 50s. We could reach the low 60s on Friday.
The weekend is looking a little warmer – but also a bit wetter. The next weather system is approaching and will bring a chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday. The best news is that temperatures will be in the 60s during the day on Saturday and reaching the low 70s Sunday.
If you’re heading to the ACC Championship Saturday evening at Bank of America stadium, prepare for patchy light rain, but I don’t foresee a drencher at this point!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
