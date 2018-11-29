Big financial impact expected from Sunbelt Conference Championship game in Boone

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - The inaugural Sunbelt Conference Championship football game in Boone on Saturday could mean a lot of money for local businesses over the next few days.
Appalachian State University Mountaineers will host the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at noon. Chamber of Commerce officials say the impact from the game could be $3 million to the economy.
“From ticket sales to lodging to restaurants - it will have an effect,” said David Jackson of the Chamber.
The fact the game will also be on national TV could lead to residual impacts for some time to come. Local restaurants say they are normally packed for App State home games, and they expect that to be the case this time as well.
Having this extra home game is a bonus, they said, and it comes at a good time between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Rain is in the forecast but ticket sales have been brisk and officials expect a packed stadium come Saturday, no matter what.
