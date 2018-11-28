York County Sheriff’s Office send warning about online dating

YORK, SC (WBTV) - If you’re looking for love online, just make sure you don’t find yourself in the middle of a potential trap. The person you just swiped right to match with could be trying to steal your money and not your heart.
Something seemed to be really fishy for a couple of men who were using the dating app called Plenty of Fish.
Once they had connected with their potential date online, the women would send nude pictures to their phone. Then after a day or so those men got a call from someone pretending to be a detective who told them they had a warrant out for their arrest because they were sending nudes back and forth with someone who was underage and led to them to believe the father of the girl would make this all go away only if they agreed to pay him $1,200.
York County Sheriff Deputies have actually made contact with someone who is behind this scam over the phone. That person yelled and cussed out a deputy and that’s when officials sent out a warning.
The good news is no one fell for it and no money was lost. WBTV reached out to Plenty of Fish and they sent a statement through email regarding the situation.
This kind of scam is something that is on the radar for FBI agents too. More information on how to protect yourself can be found here.
