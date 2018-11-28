Warmer - and possibly wetter - weather on the way this weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Had enough of the cold? The warming trend starts tomorrow!
Tonight will be another cold one… just not AS cold as this morning. Today, Charlotte had a low temperature of 21°. Tomorrow morning will fall to the mid 20s. We will make a little more progress in the afternoon though. With sunny skies, highs will get back to the mid 50s. We could reach the low 60s on Friday.
The weekend is looking a little warmer – but also a bit wetter. A new system is approaching and will bring a chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday. The best news is that temperatures will be in the 60s during the day and the 40s or 50s overnight so frozen precipitation doesn’t appear to be an issue.
Have a good afternoon!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
