19-year-old wanted in Thanksgiving Day killing

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - A man accused of stealing a car and killing a person on Thanksgiving is wanted in Gastonia.
Gastonia police are asking for the public’s help finding 19-year-old Jeremy Austin Smith. Police say Smith stole a car and shot two people on Sunshine Avenue on Nov. 2. One of the people shot, 30-year-old Terrence Shatiq Terrell, died.
Smith faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by felon.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Gastonia police at 704-866-3300 or 704-866-6880.
