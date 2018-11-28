Sundance Film Festival unveils 2019 feature film slate

From incisive documentaries to groundbreaking dramas and edgy genre fare, films that launch at Sundance make up many of independent films populating theaters for the rest of the year, and often find their way into the Oscar conversation too (think, "Get Out" and "Call Me By Your Name"). Films that debuted earlier this year at Sundance include awards buzzworthy documentaries like "RBG," ''Three Identical Strangers" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor" and narrative films like "Wildlife," ''Private Life," ''Eighth Grade" and "Sorry to Bother You."