Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Kannapolis man

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 81-year-old man who officials believe could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
George Calvin Hines is described as a black man, 5′11″ and about 220 pounds. He has grey/black short hair and brown eyes.
Hines was last known to be in the 1900 block of Stonewyck Avenue and could possibly be headed towards Virginia. Officials described his vehicle as a 2012 dark blue Dodge Ram with North Carolina tags FBE6730.
If anyone has information on Hines' whereabouts, call 704-920-4000.
