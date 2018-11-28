Sex offender charged with child sex assault

Keith Bracey (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
November 28, 2018 at 2:13 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 2:13 PM

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A sex offender in Lincoln County is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old.

A statutory rape report was filed Saturday against 24-year-old Andre Keith Bracey. Bracey, who is more than six years older than the victim, was charged with felony statutory rape of a 13, 14 or 15-year-old.

Bracey was placed in the Harven A Crouse Detention Center and given a $500,000 secured bond. Bracey was released from the NC prison system in October following a 4-year sentence for taking indecent liberties with a minor in 2014, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.

He registered as sex offender in Lincoln County in October.

