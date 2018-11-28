Sex offender charged with child sex assault

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A sex offender in Lincoln County is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old.
A statutory rape report was filed Saturday against 24-year-old Andre Keith Bracey. Bracey, who is more than six years older than the victim, was charged with felony statutory rape of a 13, 14 or 15-year-old.
Bracey was placed in the Harven A Crouse Detention Center and given a $500,000 secured bond. Bracey was released from the NC prison system in October following a 4-year sentence for taking indecent liberties with a minor in 2014, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.
He registered as sex offender in Lincoln County in October.
