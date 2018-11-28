Senate Elections Committee passes Voter ID Bill

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - Senate Elections Committee approved Senate Bill 824. It’s their version of the Voter ID Bill. There were 10 versions before the Elections Committee approved it. The bill allows individual county board elections offices to provide ID’s. The state is allocating about $1 million to provide machines for the offices to produce ID’s. People think this is all about voter suppression and will hurt voters who live in rural counties who need an ID.
"When you are talking about you are 10 miles from town," Lenoir County Vice Chair Board of Elections Courtney Patterson said. "And you don't have a car or you don't have a dependable car - you don't have money for gas and it causes you not to get that ID."
Patterson also believes presenting ID before voting screams voter suppression.
"Sometimes just the fact I have to show my ID," Patterson said. "I don't know if I want to go there or not because they may want to be looking for something else - so it really hampers a person's right."
Lawmakers say this is not voter suppression. They say during the mid-term election majority of voters approved there should be ID presented before voting and politicians are ready to make that happen. They also say they will get voter input before deciding on the final bill.
"We took public comment yesterday," Harnett County Representative David Lewis said. "And I expect except the Senate it when they consider the bill and I know the House will definitely take public comment."
The bill allows voters to use college ID's, government ID's, and other ID's. There will also be an exception for people older than 65 years old. They can used an expired photo ID. There are also provisions for people who don't have a photo ID because of religious reasons. Politicians say this law should not hinder people from voting.
"There are people for whatever reason deeply opposed to the entire concept of voter ID and I respect that," Davis said. "But it is wrong to say voter ID in anyway inhibits anybody from being able to exercise their rights."
The next stop for the bill is for it to go to the Senate's Rules Committee. The House can approve the Senate's version or come up with its own revisions.
The intent is to have a bill passed before the two week session ends.
