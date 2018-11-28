People show up in Raleigh demand funding for Hurricane Florence Victims

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Several people showed up in Raleigh to demand state lawmakers fully fund recovery for Hurricane Florence victims. Some people in Eastern part of the state are still trying to get back on their feet. It is estimated about 74 thousand homes suffered damage. Governor Roy Cooper wants $1.5 billion to be used to help families rebuild. The General Assembly agreed to spend $850 million on the recovery and already appropriated $400 million. Lawmakers say politicians will work on making relief happen sooner rather than later.
"Conversations are ongoing," Harnett County Representative David Lewis said. "I know the Governor met with the Speaker and Senator Berger this morning. There are additional asks that the Governor has - additional asks that several of our members have brought forward."
The advocates who showed up say they don’t know what will happen as it relates to funding. They call this a lame duck session since brand new lawmakers will join the General Assembly. They hope the politicians will look out for people who are still suffering from Hurricane Florence.
