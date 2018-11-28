People show up in Raleigh demand funding for Hurricane Florence Victims

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Several people showed up in Raleigh to demand state lawmakers fully fund recovery for Hurricane Florence victims. Some people in Eastern part of the state are still trying to get back on their feet. It is estimated about 74 thousand homes suffered damage. Governor Roy Cooper wants $1.5 billion to be used to help families rebuild. The General Assembly agreed to spend $850 million on the recovery and already appropriated $400 million. Lawmakers say politicians will work on making relief happen sooner rather than later.