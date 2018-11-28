Panthers fan killed while walking back from game

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The number of people killed while walking or crossing Charlotte streets is on the rise.
Charlotte police say this year could be one of the deadliest on record.
On Sunday, Diane Babinec was killed while crossing Morehead Street after the Panthers game.
Babinec was a longtime Panthers fan and a member of the Pantherettes.
The Pantherettes a group of women, thousands strong, who love the Panthers and come together to cheer them on together.
“We consider ourselves a sisterhood not just a fan base because we talk about all sorts of things in addition to our beloved Panthers,” said Sonja Anderson, founder of the Pantherettes fan club.
Diane Babinec was one of the original members of this club, she was at Sunday’s game with her husband.
“She loved the Panthers she loved her family and in life that’s what it’s really about is family faith and football,” said Anderson.
The football game nearly at its close when the Diane Babinec and her husband left the stadium and crossed Morehead Street.
“As they were continuing across the female was struck by a vehicle coming in the opposite direction,” said Jesse Wood, crash investigations sergeant with CMPD.
The woman Sergeant Jesse Wood is talking about is Diane Babinec.
She was rushed to the hospital and passed away the next morning.
Wood says these accidents are happening all too often. There have been 27 pedestrian deaths in Charlotte so far in 2018. In 2017, there were 27 deaths all year long.
“Our unit has been very busy unfortunately. Our job is to put ourselves out of business,” said Wood.
Wood’s business involves coming back to the scene of the accident to recreate the crash. He and his team will use math, physics, surveying lasers and cameras to determine what happened.
“We put a lot of time into it. Our officers that work in our unit are very highly educated,” said Wood.
Wood hopes his team’s time and work will help prevent any more deaths on Charlotte’s streets.
Investigators at CMPD are still working to determine the cause of this crash. At this time, no charges have been filed against the 19 year old driver.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.