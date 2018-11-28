Not just jobs riding on fate of GM plant after Trump promise

General Motors employee Tom Wolikow, right, searches his garage as a picture depicting himself, his father John Sr. at center, and brother John Jr., left, is taped to a locker, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Warren, Ohio. All three worked at GM. Even though unemployment is low, the economy is growing and U.S. auto sales are near historic highs, GM is cutting thousands of jobs in a major restructuring aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation. GM put five plants up for possible closure, including the plant in Lordstown. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP)