Man struck while riding Lime Bike near uptown Charlotte dies 4 days later

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man struck by a vehicle while riding a Lime Bike near uptown Charlotte the day before Thanksgiving died over the weekend at the hospital.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on November 21 on the 100 block of E. Morehead Street. Police said the man operating the bike, 40-year-old Nicholas Hoffman, began making a right turn into a lot when he "abruptly turned back left into the roadway and into the path" of a Honda SUV going the same direction.
Hoffman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. Officials say he was pronounced deceased at the hospital on Sunday.
The driver of the SUV, which also struck a building after the collision, stayed at the scene and has not been charged. Investigators say speed and alcohol were not contributing factors for the SUV driver, but alcohol use is suspected for Hoffman.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-2169.
