Man seriously injured in shooting near uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was shot and seriously injured in an area north of uptown Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the shooting happened around noon in the 1800 block of Double Oaks Road. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic took him to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.
So far, no arrests have been made and no names have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
