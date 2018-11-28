Man pleads guilty to killing friend, setting apartment on fire

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A man pleaded guilty in court in Rowan County on Wednesday to killing his friend, then setting the victims apartment on fire to try and cover up the crime.
Christopher Brandon Washburn, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree arson in the stabbing death of Joseph David Walker.
Washburn was sentenced to between 258 and 322 months on the murder charge and between 66 and 92 months on the arson charge.
The investigation began when the Salisbury Fire Department went to the Alexander Place Apartments the evening of April 3, 2016. While firefighters were investigating the smoke, they found Walker’s body inside the apartment.
Walker was from the Greensboro area and worked at the Food Lion headquarters in Salisbury. According to his obituary, Walker was born in Brevard County, Florida. He served in the US Air Force from 2000 until 2007, with a tour of duty in Iraq in 2004.
Walker received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from UNC Greensboro in 2013, and worked for Delhaize Group (Food Lion) of Salisbury.
Washburn, identified as a friend of Walker’s, was arrested in High Point in June, 2016.
