How a boot camp workout is working to help bridge police and Latino community

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) are working to strengthen the relationship between the department and the Latino community.
Is a boot camp exercise class quietly making strides?
“When I started working engagement with the Latino community I found that the women seem to always put themselves last. It’s family first. It’s jobs – at lot of times two jobs and Church and they’re last,” said Lt. Julie Barry. “So this is a time for them to just spend an hour just for themselves - physically fit, healthy and all that - a lot of times it’s an hour for themselves.”
Lt Barry says she started the boot camp class three years ago to show the women it’s okay to put themselves first sometimes. She enlisted the help of some female officers to teach the exercise class.
“I reached out to a lot of the female officers who I knew who would be on board with it and who would be committed to it and these women have been here basically from the start with me.”
Four sessions each year with six weeks in each session.
For an hour on Tuesdays – it’s all about working out.
“Sometimes the numbers drop. We would start with maybe 30 and then the next week we would have 20 and it fluctuates. I had to learn how to scale it a little bit to their needs, to their abilities and we’ve learned that along the way. A lot of them have gotten stronger as we’ve progressed,” said Lt Barry. “And a lot of times we’ll partner them up so it’s team effort. Misery loves company and so they’re enjoying one another. A lot of these women didn’t know one another before they started this and now they have friendships outside of the class.”
Alma Bonilla has been taking the class.
“Because I’m fat,” she laughed. “Yeah too heavy for my body. I need to exercise.”
But as Alma worked out - something else worked itself out “We play. We talk to them - my friends with the police,” said the woman who never used to be comfortable around police officers. "I'm scared when she make a ticket. Right now I know she is friendly."
Officers realize the boot camp class has helped the women see beyond the badge.
“They know we’re police officers but I think a lot of times they forget that and see us just as people,” said Lt Barry. “And we’ve had them approach us with issues on the side which I don’t think otherwise they may not have done that.”
“The engagement of course – that’s how it started,” said Capt Michelle Hummel. “Getting out here and bonding and building a relationship – it’s turned into woman to woman and that whole experience and sharing different things of culture.”
There’s one commonality the officers want the women to understand: that it’s okay for women to take time – even an hour – to take care of themselves.
“For us to be able to share this experience with them, show them what they can do because we’ve seen such growth in some of these women over the time,” said Capt Hummel. “We’ve got some women coming since the beginning and to see where they are now compared to where they were when they started, things they didn’t think they could do and now we have people jumping on a box.”
The police work to reach some members of the community and working out blended.
“We’ve had a dietitian come and talk about food and all those things,” said Capt Hummel. “And all of those things together kinda bring us all together where we all fight the same battles.”
