Fresh Christmas trees need care, say officials

LENOIR, NC (WBTV) - Caldwell County Emergency officials are reminding people who buy fresh-cut Christmas trees for their home to follow some simple safety measures.
“A live tree can be as safe or safer than an imitation if proper care is taken,” said Caldwell EMS Chief Dino DiBernardi.
When buying a tree, he says, always check to be sure the needles are holding on strong. Once a tree is at the home, cut a couple of inches off of the bottom of the trunk and put it in water asap. Experts say the tree will absorb a lot of water the first couple of days and then stabilize but the water level should be checked often all the way through the holidays.
Two other major safety checks involve a close inspection of all wiring of lights that will come in contact with the tree and also to be sure that any space heaters are kept at least three feet away as well as placement of the tree away from any working fireplace.
Christmas Tree fires do not happen often, say officials, but can burn rapidly and extremely hot when they do.
Joseph Lakey of Emergency Services say the fire temperatures could exceed 600 degrees. That type of fast moving fire can spread quickly in a home.
Officials say if people use the proper precautions, there should be no issues at all.
