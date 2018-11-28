FFN Top 10-- Week 16

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Hough beating Mallard Creek last Friday night has sent shock waves through the FFN Top 10 as we have a new #1 team and for the first time ever, Hunter Huss is in the top spot.
The Huskies started the season unranked but have made a historic climb thanks to a historic season, but they will get their toughest test of the season Friday against another ranked opponent.
For the complete FFN Top 10 for week 16, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.