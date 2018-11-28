Coldest morning of the Autumn season with below freezing temps

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re waking up to readings in the teens and 20s, making this the coldest morning thus far the Autumn season.
A huge area of high pressure has built right into the Carolinas, and we’ll enjoy wall to wall sunshine again Wednesday, but it will still be on the breezy side and very cold. Afternoon readings will only sluggishly rise to the low to mid 40s, about 10° to 15° below average for this time of the year.
Overnight will be very cold again, lows will fall back into the 20s for the entire WBTV viewing area.
Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies with afternoon readings inching up into the 50s. Friday brings more clouds and a slight chance for a shower or two as a warm front tries to pull through the region. Afternoon readings Friday will warm further, topping out in the lower 60s.
The next real rain chance will arrive as we start the weekend. Rain now appears likely on Saturday with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s. The rain may, in fact, linger through the evening hours and so the ACC Championship football game could be impacted. The models are suggesting another round of rain could be possible for the WBTV viewing area on Sunday as well, though – incredibly - temperatures may jump into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon!
We should remain above average both Monday and Tuesday with even more rain possible on Tuesday.
Keep warm and have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
