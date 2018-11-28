CMPD, Salvation Army asking for Christmas gifts & food donations for families

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Calling all Secret Santas! Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) and the Salvation Army in Charlotte are collecting toys and food to make sure all kids and families have a Merry Christmas.
Assistant Chief Vicky Foster says CMPD’s Explorers’ Christmas Project has been going since the 1970’s.
“To provide at least three toys to children that are in circumstances beyond their control where Christmas may not be the best for them,” said Chief Foster. “We also provide a food box for the family.”
Foster says police are teaming up with other organizations such as the Salvation Army to collect and distribute the donations.
“Typically what happens is people really don’t realize how much of an impact that this actually makes on people,” said Chief Foster. “We have people come year after year and tell us their story about how important it was for them to get up that morning have something to open and you don’t really know much that impacts a person’s life especially a child.”
CMPD says donations can be dropped off at the division offices around the city.
“The police officers are the main part of this project. The part that they love and enjoy is giving the toys out and going to the homes of the families and being able to provide the boxes and the toys to the kids.”
This is CMPD’s list of upcoming events for Explorers’ Christmas Project:
CMPD Explorers Christmas Project Toy Drive
Walmart Supercenter – 8180 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 2873
Friday, November 30th, 2018 6:00am – 7:00pm
Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Thursdays bring a toy to donate and receive $5.00 off admission 6:00 PM – 10:00
5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027
Thursday, November 29th, 2018 6:00pm – 10:00pm
Thursday, December 6th, 2018 6:00pm – 10:00pm
Thursday, December 13th, 2018 6:00pm – 10:00pm
Thursday, December 20th, 2018 6:00pm – 10:00pm
Winter Wonderland Ice Rink at SouthPark Mall
4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Tuesday, December 11, 2018 5:00pm – 7:00pm
Tuesday, December 18, 2018 4:00pm – 7:00pm
Tuesday, December 19, 2018 4:00pm – 7:00pm
The Salvation Amy is also counting on the public to get toys for thousands of children.
“Our angel tree program is a great way to empower donors that give them an opportunity to come out and pick a name of a child that they can go shop for and teaches their own children about giving and helps them get in the Christmas spirit this time of the year” said Major Larry Broome.
The salvation army says people can get an angel from the wish list on a tree at most major malls. Shop from that wish list and take the gifts back to the mall.
People can also donate cash online at the Salvation Army’s website. Volunteers are also needed.
