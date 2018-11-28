Atrium Health working to get to the bottom of data breach incident

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After 2.65 million patient’s information could have been compromised, Atrium Health says it is working to get to the bottom of this incident.
Atrium Health says something went wrong with third party vendor AccuDoc. It appears an unauthorized third party gained access to their databases causing the breach. Atrium Health says it will work to see what can be done to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
"This incident did not involve Atrium Health's systems. However, in today's environment we are constantly evaluating and evolving our systems to protect patient information. To that end, we have also reviewed our systems to ensure we're armed against similar attempts. The privacy and security of our patients are a top priority, and we will continue to make it a priority to protect patient information."
Atrium Health says information captured could include first and last name, home address, date of birth, insurance policy information, medical record, invoice number, account balance, dates of service and in some cases social security numbers. Atrium Health say about 700,000 numbers could be compromised. Patients like Mark Draper are concerned.
“We’re just hoping we don’t get a notice,” Draper said. “Just waiting and see what happens.”
Atrium says letters have been sent to the 2.65 million patients whose information may have been compromised. Draper says so far he has not received a letter and is worried about his triplets. They were delivered at Atrium Health facilities last year.
"Kids' social security numbers," Draper said. "They are pretty young. We don't know how it will impact them - that's what we worry about mostly."
Draper is also questioning the timeline. Atrium Health says it received notice about the incident on October 1st but sent out letters to patients on November 27th. Draper is concerned about the delay. WBTV asked Atrium about why it took so long to get information to the patients. This is the statement it provided.
"These are complicated investigations. We've been working around the clock with AccuDoc, outside forensic investigators and the FBI to get to the bottom of this incident. We are now focused on helping our patients understand the facts and providing services to help them protect themselves."
It will take five to 10 days for patients to get the letter. While they wait it is advised they monitor their accounts and insurance transactions. Atrium Health says so far no evidence of misuse of any patient's information.
"It is very important to understand that the data was accessed but not downloaded in this incident. Our forensics reports indicate they were not able to actually download or remove the files. But the fact that even one record was accessed is one too many. Our patients expect us to keep all of their information private, which is why we took action so quickly. We are monitoring the situation closely. AccuDoc has enhanced their security measures, closed off the comprised path, and we have notified the patients and guarantors who may have been impacted by this incident. We take cyber security very seriously, and we've worked very hard to determine exactly what happened, and how to prevent it from happening again."
Atrium Health says for questions or additional information, individuals should call toll-free 1-833-228-5726, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time. They can also visit www.krollfraudsolutions.com/accudocincident for a list of frequently asked questions.
