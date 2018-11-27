Watauga, Avery County Schools delay class Wednesday due to weather conditions

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Watauga and Avery County Schools will operate on a delay Wednesday as temperatures are expected to plunge overnight.
Watauga County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay and Avery County Schools will operate on a three-hour delay.
“Avery County Schools will operate on a 3 hour delay due to the extremely low temperatures in the forecast and potential for more wintry weather overnight. Staff will report at 9am,” Avery County Schools posted online. Any changes to the schedule will be made Wednesday morning.
“Buses will travel Limited Routes A. Any changes to this decision will be communicated by 7:30A as we continue to monitor changing weather conditions,” Watauga County Schools posted online Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens overnight in the area.
