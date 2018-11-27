Wall to wall sunshine with cool and breezy air

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With a massive area of high pressure building right into the Carolinas Tuesday, we’ll have wall to wall sunshine, but it will be breezy and cold. Afternoon readings will only sluggishly rise to the upper 40s, about 10° below average for this time of the year.
Tuesday will be the coldest night so far this Autumn season, lows will fall back into the teens in the mountains and 20s for the rest of the region.
Wednesday through Friday look to remain pretty quiet around here, but that stretch will be very cold, especially early on. Highs will hold in the 40s on Wednesday, inching up into the 50s Thursday and perhaps rebounding to near 60° on Friday.
The next rain chance will arrive as we start the weekend. Rain now appears likely on Saturday with afternoon readings close to 60°. The rain may, in fact, linger through the evening hours and so the ACC Championship football game could be impacted. The models bring another round of rain to the WBTV viewing area on Sunday as well, though temperatures may jump into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
