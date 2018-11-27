Victim identified in I-85 fatal crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 85 in Rowan County on Saturday has now been identified as Jose Alfredo Orozco, 43, of Warsaw, NC, according to the Highway Patrol.
Orozco had stopped his 2001 Chevrolet SUV on the side of the road to change a flat tire and was hit a Jeep driven by John Franklin Christopher Corley, 29 of Woodleaf.
The accident happened near mile marker 78 in the Spencer area.
A third vehicle, driven by Orozco’s brother-in-law, Isidro Chavez of Smithfield, was also struck. That SUV was stopped on the side of the road.
Two people in the Orozco vehicle were taken to the hospital, along with two people in the Chavez vehicle. All were treated for minor injuries.
Corley was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
According to Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. G.A. Barger, a witness who had been recording on a cellphone before the crash shared video with troopers that showed Corley driving erratically.
Charges are pending a decision from the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office.
